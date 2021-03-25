Paris (Reuters)

Midfielder Adrian Rabiot said France lacked the strength and commitment in a 1-1 draw with home country Ukraine at the start of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

France did not pose a threat against a rival who played with great cohesion, and Antoine Griezmann put the world champion ahead in the first half with a superb shot, but defender Pricel Kempembe gave Ukraine a tie with a wrong goal after the break.

Didier Deschamps’ team is tied with Ukraine, Finland and Bosnia, after tying 2-2 in the other match in Group D.

“We expected the way Ukraine would play, the opponent played on the counter-attack, all the teams in our group would play this way,” Rabiot said at a press conference.

We must adapt to these situations ».

The France coach attributed his team’s performance to the participation of many of his players in matches with their clubs only three days before, but Rabiot believes the team could have shown much better than that.

“We should have played with more power, given the players in the French national team, we can apply any way of playing, it is about determination and will,” he said.

France will get two quick chances to fix things for Kazakhstan and Bosnia.

“There is no reason to worry or panic,” Rabiot said. “We were hoping to play better, but Ukraine played a good game, and now we have a chance to compensate.”