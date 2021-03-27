Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Rabdan Academy received its students to return to study in attendance for the first time since last year, at a rate not exceeding 30% of the capacity of the Academy campus. This step confirms the continuity of commitment to the hybrid education method, which combines academic achievement in the Academy with distance learning, until the end of the current academic year.

The Academy has taken all precautions and comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of students and administrators, in accordance with official government directives.

On this occasion, James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said: “Since last fall semester, the Academy has worked to prepare students proactively to return to study in attendance at the Academy, as part of a deliberate plan that seeks to achieve the goals of the educational system, and takes into account the student’s safety and academic achievement.”

Dr. said. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Vice President of the Academy: We have prepared Rabdan Academy to be ready to face emergency and unusual circumstances, and this includes equipping the Academy with wide ranks, and this is what made us able to accommodate the attendance of 30% of the Academy’s students, while maintaining the physical distance, looking forward to increasing communication The students are among themselves, and secure enough time for them with the faculty members, which will be reflected in their level of satisfaction and increase their academic achievement. ”

Student Salama Ali Al-Zaabi said: “We thank the Academy’s management for this practical step, because returning to study at the Academy has many benefits. It helps us communicate with faculty members and ask them directly about anything related to the courses we study, as well as our interaction with classmates. “This is something that helps us to strengthen our academic achievement and enhance our social communication. The percentage of those who received the vaccine reached 88% of the students studying courses at the Academy.”