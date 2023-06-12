Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Rabdan Academy, which specializes in the fields of safety, security, defense, emergency preparedness and crisis management, announced the organization of an exceptional summer camp to empower future leaders, under the title “We are ready, homeland”, within the framework of comprehensive and integrated efforts, in cooperation with a number of relevant government and national agencies.

The summer camp, “We are ready, homeland”, will be launched from 10 to 27 July 2023, at the main headquarters of Rabdan Academy in Abu Dhabi, for students from 15 to 17 years old. With the aim of investing students’ free time during the summer vacation, as well as enriching their knowledge, skills, and abilities through a variety of educational and interactive activities and workshops.

In its content, this initiative focuses on a number of strategic and important axes, including: developing the leadership, community and cultural skills and capabilities of the participants, strengthening the national identity by getting to know a group of prominent national personalities, as well as participating in practical workshops, panel discussions, and various community trips. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, confirmed that this initiative comes within the framework of the Academy’s firm commitment to human development, which is inspired by the exceptional vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, pointing out that the “Ready, Homeland” camp was designed to provide a pioneering opportunity for participants to acquire Basic skills, knowledge, and abilities to create a promising future, in addition to enhancing self-reliance and independence, enhancing creativity, emotional intelligence, analytical and critical thinking, decision-making skills, communication with others, and other important and necessary skills in our time.