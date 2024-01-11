During CES 2024, Santa Monica AI startup Rabbit introduced R1, a portable, touchscreen AI device with camera functionality. The main feature of the R1 is that it can perform all the functions of an app without the need for a smartphone. Whether booking a flight, ordering lunch or dinner, or requesting a taxi, all the user has to do is press a button on the device and speak about their requests, waiting for the machine to do the job.

From a design point of view, Rabbit relied on the signature of Teenage Engineering, known for its work on synthesizers and audio devices. L'R1 is inspired by the retro design of Tamagotchi and the portability of Post-it noteswith a distinctive bright orange stripe that makes the device instantly recognisable.

The device weighs 115 grams and has a 2.88-inch touchscreen display, a push-to-talk button and a scroll wheel to navigate through options. On the right side of the R1 is the camera “Rabbit Eye”, capable of rotating and twisting 360 degrees to capture its surroundings. This feature allows the user to make business video calls and ask the AI ​​to scan and search for objects in their environment, such as suggesting recipes based on food left in the refrigerator.

The AI ​​heart of the R1

At the heart of the R1 are two key elements: its internal operating system called Rabbit OS and the so-called Large Action Model (LAM), a system designed to allow AI to see and carry out tasks the way humans do . Thanks to LAM, the R1 eliminates the need for users to download and use multiple apps, functioning as a personal assistant. The device also supports navigating the interface without a controller, thanks to eye, head, and hand tracking. R1's backend uses a combination of advanced language models to understand user intent, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT, and action models developed by Rabbit Inc. These models learn by observing how a human performs a task via a mobile, desktop or cloud interface, and then replicate that task themselves. The company has trained several actions for the most popular apps, and Rabbit's capabilities will grow over time.

Rabbit points out that the R1 is a standalone device that doesn't require a smartphone to manage or operate. The device offers WiFi and cellular connectivity, with a dedicated slot to insert a SIM card. Inside its Teenage Engineering-designed shell, the R1 boasts a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a USB-C port. The battery lasts one day.

Regarding privacy, Rabbit ensures users have the ability to delete their data at any time and have control over the actions delegated to the system. The R1 doesn't have an always-on listening mode, and the microphone doesn't record unless the button is pressed. The rotating camera has a default position that locks the lens.

There are more and more devices competing to become the end user's personal AI companion. Unlike the Humane AI Pin, however, the R1 isn't just intended as a tool to more easily access the world's information. The Rabbit team wants the device to become the way it interfaces with the digital world.

“

We are trying to solve your problem

,” says Lyu. “

We're trying to give you a tool that's so intuitive that you already know how to use it without having to learn how to use it.

”

Rabbit's innovative device has caused such a stir in Las Vegas that as of January 10, Rabbit announced that its first batch of 10,000 units has already sold out, with the second batch now available for pre-order. Each device retails for $199, with no additional monthly subscription. Shipping for US orders will begin in late March 2024, while global orders will ship later in the year.

A particularly interesting feature of the R1 is an experimental “teach mode” mode, which will be introduced via an update afterwards. Simply point the R1's camera at your desktop or phone screen and perform a task you would like to teach the R1. The user is essentially training their “Rabbits” to learn how they perform specific tasks that they would prefer to automate. Once the Rabbits have learned the task, you can press the button and ask the R1 to perform something that only you have taught.