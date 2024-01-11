Details of plans related to the Rabbit R1 device and the future of smartphones with artificial intelligence were revealed during CES in Las Vegas 2024.
This isn't the first time, nor will it be the last, that we hear people say that cell phones' days are numbered.
The meteoric rise of artificial intelligence has meant that companies are increasingly convinced that they can ask end to the reign of the smartphone once and for all: but this may not be the case for Rabbit R1.
This mobile device with artificial intelligence, rather tries to promise something new way of understanding the world of smartphones.
Presented by Rabbit Inc. during CES 2024, this device aims to replace direct interaction of the user with the applications, exploiting an innovative combination of technologies, including OpenAI's LLM and a LAM (Large Action Model), capable of emulating human actions.
This solution, according to the company, could redefine the traditional use of smartphones.
Although the challenge of making the current model completely obsolete may be more complex than you think, it is also true that good morning starts in the morning: the pocket-sized gadget quickly sold out its first supply, announcing the sale of 10,000 units in just one day through a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Initially, the company's goal was to sell 500 devices on launch day, which is widely exceeded recording 20 times more sales in just 24 hours.
Traveling companion
At CES 2024, Jesse Lyu presented the Rabbit R1, a device the size of a wireless earphone case that houses the integrated operating system Rabbit OS.
Rabbit OS was built from the ground up, a significant effort by Rabbit Inc. to not depend on legacy systems like Android.
Rabbit LAM, which composes it, acts as a model capable of translate physical interactions into virtual actionsspecially trained to interact with a variety of applications.
Thanks to Rabbit LAM, Rabbit R1 can carry out various tasks for its owner.
For example, your device can make online purchases or place food orders, managing the different interfaces of the applications involved.
This results in a simplified experience for users, who can ask the device to perform specific actions without having to learn how to use different apps.
During the presentation, Rabbit R1 demonstrated its versatility: it answered general knowledge questions, played music from Spotify and showed the ability to plan trips to Europe.
Furthermore, it suggested tourist itineraries and proposed meal ideas based on the ingredients in the refrigerator, identified via the integrated camera.
The Rabbit R1 also allows video calls, however it is not classified as a smartphone.
Interaction with the device can take place both through the touchscreen and using voice commands via the integrated speakers and microphones. The AI performs requested actions and answers questions, but Rabbit R1 doesn't listen constantly: it requires activation via a side button.
Challenge accepted
The synergistic work between Large Language Model (LLM) and Large Action Model (LAM) made the Rabbit R1 concept possible.
The convergence of these on-device models allows Rabbit OS to respond vocally ten times faster compared to current AI implementations.
Rabbit R1 features one color touch screen 2.88 inches in a square design.
Inside, it houses a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, microphone, speaker and a 360° rotating camera called Rabbit Eye.
It offers Wi-Fi connectivity and a 4G SIM slot.
All at the price of $199with availability also in Italy starting from March.
Currently, despite its potential and advanced operating system, Rabbit R1 is conceived as a companion for smartphones.
While it's not a complete replacement, it can do just that, making it easier to control apps without having to hold the phone in your hand.
Despite the first supply running out, it is still possible to pre-order the R1 device directly from the Rabbit website.
The startup indicated that the expected delivery date for new orders is between April and May 2024. However, for those who managed to place an order before the device series runs out, shipping is scheduled to begin as early as March.
Reservations are already open on the official website, offering the only color option available, a vibrant orange.
This device is positioned more attractively, especially in terms of price, than Humane's AI Pin.
However, despite being at the forefront of a completely new field involving hardware, software and usage habits, Rabbit R1 faces the challenge of being a forerunner in this field.
#Rabbit #artificial #intelligence #device #success
Leave a Reply