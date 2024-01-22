The rising star of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Conference (CES), Rabbit's R1 pocket AI device, has announced an exclusive partnership with Perplexity AI, an innovative research startup powered by Large Language Models (LLM). This collaboration will allow you to connect Perplexity's “conversational AI-powered response engine” directly with the R1, at no additional cost. The first 100,000 buyers of the R1 will be offered one year of Perplexity Pro subscription for freewhich costs $200.

The AI ​​wearable, priced at $199, has already seen 50,000 units sold via pre-orders. Jesse Lyu, CEO of Rabbit, and Aravind Srinivas, co-founder of Perplexity, announced the deal during a live broadcast on Spaces, the X microblogging platform. The advanced service offered by Perplexity includes file upload support, a daily quota for over 300 complex queries, and the ability to switch between different AI models, such as GPT-4, Claude 2.1, and Gemini.

While the R1 is already capable of booking trips or tickets, finding recipes and identifying objects or people, integration with Perplexity AI will greatly improve its ability to verify facts accurately and provide up-to-date answers. The R1 is currently available for pre-order, with shipping expected in March or April.

Just a few weeks ago, Perplexity AI raised $73.6 million in a funding round led by Databricks Ventures, former Twitter VP Elad Gil, Nvidia and Jeff Bezos. The company had promised to challenge the search engine giant Google, positioning itself as a worthy rival in the artificial intelligence sector. With this innovative partnership, Rabbit and Perplexity AI appear poised to redefine the AI ​​technology landscape in 2024 and beyond.