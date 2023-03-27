This comes as the Israeli “Channel 12” said, “It seems that Netanyahu will announce the suspension of the judicial amendments indefinitely.”

Several prominent religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, including supporters of the current coalition, on Monday called on the prime minister to halt work on a justice reform plan until after the upcoming holidays.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Smotrich called on right-wingers to protest in Jerusalem this evening in support of the government, and said, “No way can judicial reform be stopped.”

In the same vein, announced Israeli right-wing groups are organizing a “counter-protest” today in response to the protest against the judicial amendments.

In his latest comment on what is going on, he called NetanyahuVia Twitter, protesters on all sides to act responsibly and refrain from violence.

In his tweet, he said, “I call on all protesters in Jerusalem, right and left, to act responsibly and not act violently. We are brothers.”

What happened?