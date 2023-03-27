This comes as the Israeli “Channel 12” said, “It seems that Netanyahu will announce the suspension of the judicial amendments indefinitely.”
- Several prominent religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, including supporters of the current coalition, on Monday called on the prime minister to halt work on a justice reform plan until after the upcoming holidays.
- Israeli far-right Finance Minister Smotrich called on right-wingers to protest in Jerusalem this evening in support of the government, and said, “No way can judicial reform be stopped.”
- In the same vein, announced Israeli right-wing groups are organizing a “counter-protest” today in response to the protest against the judicial amendments.
In his latest comment on what is going on, he called NetanyahuVia Twitter, protesters on all sides to act responsibly and refrain from violence.
In his tweet, he said, “I call on all protesters in Jerusalem, right and left, to act responsibly and not act violently. We are brothers.”
What happened?
- Protests erupted in Israel, on Sunday evening, in a way that exceeds all the protests that erupted since last January, against the backdrop of a project to reform the judicial system, following the dismissal of Netanyahu To his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, after he made statements calling for a month-long freeze of the mechanism for amending the judicial system that the government is seeking, as it poses a threat to Israel’s security.
- After the news spread, thousands of demonstrators marched to the center Tel Aviv, as crowds gathered in front of Netanyahu’s house in Jerusalem and broke through the security cordon from one side before the police used water cannons to disperse them, according to “Reuters”.
- Israeli media reported that the demonstrations included other cities from the north to the south of the country, and reported estimates that the number of demonstrators reached more than 600,000.
- Some protesters blocked main streets in several cities, as well as several intersections.
