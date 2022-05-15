Ubisoft has announced the release in the West of Rabbids: Party of Legends for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Stadia. The title developed by Ubisoft Chengdu was released in China on August 5, 2021, and will arrive in Europe in both physical and digital versions. It is a party game that sees the famous Ubisoft rabbits transported to ancient China in a world inspired by the epic tale of Chinese mythology “Journey to the West”, with 50 different mini-games for up to four players, two against two, one against three or all against all. Players can create playlists of their favorite minigames, and the difficulty adjusts according to the abilities of the participants. The entire title is imbued with an ancient Chinese-inspired atmosphere, and the story is told progressively as you progress through the game.