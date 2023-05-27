Morocco seems to continue not abiding by the commitment acquired with Spain to “avoid everything that offends the other party, especially in what affects the respective spheres of sovereignty”, as announced on February 2 in Rabat by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, alluding to Western Sahara, on the one hand, and Ceuta and Melilla, on the other. The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has filed a diplomatic censure last week against the Vice President of the European Commission responsible for immigration, Margaritis Schinas, for having repeatedly defended that the two autonomous North African cities are Spanish and European Union borders. In the annex to the verbal note of protest transferred by Moroccan diplomacy to the EU Delegation (Embassy) in Rabat, to which EL PAÍS has had access, a dozen “hostile statements” by Schinas about Morocco and ” the Moroccan cities of Ceuta and Melilla”.

Clouded by the delay in the opening of commercial customs at the common land borders, the High Level Meeting, in which the Governments of Madrid and Rabat formalized their reunion three months ago in the Moroccan capital, sees how it is once again called into question the key question of sovereignty. In the European Union, it has attracted attention, with a mixture of “surprise and discomfort”, that Morocco has presented the verbal note in the EU Delegation in Rabat against Schinas two years after it ruled for the first time on the Spanishness of Ceuta and melilla. It happened shortly after more than 10,000 people broke into Spain through the Ceuta border of Tarajal, amid the passivity of the Moroccan authorities.

More information

“It seems as if Morocco has woken up after two years. Since then she hadn’t said anything [sobre las declaraciones de Schinas]”, they add. On the 11th, the vice president of the EU reiterated his well-known opinion on the Spanishness of Ceuta and Melilla in a forum in Brussels. “It’s very weird. They now present a repertoire of statements from the last two years, as if they had been closely monitoring their activities. Why at this time?”, the source consulted questions.

In the note verbale, addressed on the 17th to the EU Delegation in Rabat by the Directorate of the European Union of the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “lively concern is expressed over the hostile statements” made by Schinas towards Morocco at the European Security and Defense Summit held in Brussels on the 11th of the same month, and a “categorical rejection” of said statements.

Morocco alleges that in said forum the vice-president of the Commission referred to “the hybrid threat” represented by the use of immigrants as a “weapon”. “It occurred for the first time on the Greek-Turkish border of Evros in 2020 (…) and a few months later in the Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa,” explained Schinas in the course of an interview of more than 25 minutes long. “All around us there are forces, regimes, leaders (…) authoritarian elements that will not hesitate to use human suffering and people as pawns in political operations to harm us,” he argued.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The tone of Rabat’s complaint, as interpreted in the European Union, has not been seen as very diplomatic. “If you intend to pass on a message of this type, it is not done with a verbal note sent to the EU Delegation in Morocco, which is not common at all”, specify connoisseurs of the diplomatic practices of Brussels. “It is not the behavior that is expected, respect and subtlety, from a country that receives great aid from whoever gives it to them,” emphasize the same sources, who report that many officials in Brussels have disliked Morocco’s complaint about Schinas . Pending an eventual official reaction, it is considered, since it is not an elegant way of communicating. “This is not how you work,” they conclude.

“Moroccan cities of Ceuta and Melilla”

The Rabat diplomacy attached to the verbal note a detailed annex entitled “main hostile statements by Margaritis Schinas (…) about our country and the Moroccan cities of Ceuta and Melilla since May 2021.” Morocco assures that it has expressed repeatedly and through different channels its opposition to previous similar statements by the vice-president of the Commission, also in charge of promoting the European lifestyle. The Moroccan Foreign Ministry also calls for “definitely ending the line (of statements) maintained” by Schinas “to preserve the serenity of cooperation [con la UE] and its harmonious unfolding”.

His three tweets cited in the relationship provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the EU Delegation in Morocco refer in particular to Ceuta or Sebta (the Arabic version of the North African autonomous city) as Spanish and Union borders. Be it in a European forum in Seville; in interviews with Spanish media, such as the newspaper abc or the Efe agency; Italians, like Avvenireor French, like le figaroMoroccan diplomatic observers have been attentive when reviewing Schinas’s successive statements.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission, last February in Brussels. delmi alvarez

Morocco complains that, over the last two years, the vice president of Greek origin has repeatedly reiterated that Ceuta and Melilla are Spanish and European borders. He also criticizes the fact that he has defended the same idea in the plenary session of the Eurochamber. And he questions that there is warned in RNE that “Europe will not be intimidated”. “In recent months, we have seen attempts by third countries to instrumentalize migration. We are going to make it very clear that nobody can blackmail the EU. We are too strong to be victims of those tactics that are not admissible in today’s Europe. Ceuta is a European border and what happens there is not just a problem for Madrid, but a problem for everyone [los 27]”, he abounded in statements to Spanish public radio.

He said this on May 19, 2021, when more than 10,000 people had just broken into Spain, including hundreds of minors, amid the tolerance of the Moroccan authorities. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, then conveyed her support for Spain in a tweet published in Spanish: “Europe expresses its solidarity with Ceuta and Spain.”

The Interior Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, added more specifically that “the Spanish borders are European borders”, and demanded that Rabat fulfill its commitment to control irregular departures and accept the return of people who have left Morocco in this way. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, the body that represents the Twenty-seven, finally stressed the European position in a tweet in Spanish: “The borders of Spain are the borders of the European Union.”