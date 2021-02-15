Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The gray pony “captain” of Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, under the supervision of Ibrahim Aseel and the leadership of Antonio Friso, took part in the Khalifa City Arabian Horse race, which was held on Sunday as part of the activities of the tenth race of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

Ibn “Azzam Al-Zubair” provided a break from excitement in the 1,200-meter race, before culminating in his efforts, outperforming “Zainhum” by 2.75, recording a time of 1:19:22 minutes.

And the Irish knight’s glitter sparked the crown of Oshi through the quartet “Super Hattrick” that he scored, and he moved away from his rivals in the Knights’ Championship, and Oshi began his series of victories through the “Ayni Mountain” of the Omani Royal Cavalry, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami, in the third half for a distance of 2200 meters for the title Al Shamkha He surpassed “Preacher” by 1.5 meters, recording 2:28:89 minutes.

Oshi won the second victory through “Abahi” for Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah, under the supervision of Ernst Ortel, in the fourth half for a distance of 2,200 meters for the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, recording 2:31:88 minutes.

Al-Faris Oshi continued his brilliance by winning the third over a “cunning” horse, giving Khaled Khalifa Al-Naboodah and Ernst Ortel the double, in the fifth game for a distance of 1600 meters for the title of Madinat Zayed, ahead of a header ahead of “Hazeem Al Thunder”, recording 1:45:76 minutes.

The quartet of the knight Oshi came at the end of the ceremony for the title of Sweihan for a distance of 1600 meters, which is dedicated to purebred horses, when the horse “Le of Peace” was led by Nasser Askar, supervised by Satish Simar, recording 1:37:54 minutes.

The “dazzling” horse had awarded the duality to the Omani Royal Cavalry under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami, when the Polish knight Ashtiban Mazur led him to win the second half of 1,200 meters for the title of Shakhbout City, and he scored 1:18:41 minutes.

The race was witnessed and the winners were crowned by Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.