The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a decision appointing Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

Al-Sumaiti held the position of Assistant Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector at the Ministry of Education, supervising among her duties the processes of school evaluation, national and international examinations, and previously held the position of Executive Director of International Assessments at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, as well as a university professor at Zayed University.

She worked on many regulations, laws and decisions related to special education and early childhood, and she is a member of the National Advisory Council for the Arabic Language, a graduate of the Dubai Government’s Young Leaders Program, and the UAE Government Executive Leadership Program.

She also previously held the chair of the official representative of the UAE in the PISA Board of Trustees of the Organization for Economic Development and Cooperation (OECD), and the chair of the official representative of the UAE in the General Assembly of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).

Al Sumaiti holds a PhD in International Education Management from the British University in Dubai, in partnership with the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, and a Masters degree in Education from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Foundation for School Education was established in accordance with independent powers to manage and operate public schools, with the aim of providing public school education within the framework of the state’s general policy, and implementing policies, strategies, standards and controls related to the public education sector, including vocational, technical and continuing education.





