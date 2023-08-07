Monday, August 7, 2023
Raasepori | Two dead bodies were found in the detached house, the police suspect murder

August 7, 2023
Two people were found dead in a detached house in Raasepori, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police.

Two a person was found dead in a detached house in Raasepori, Uusimaa, on Monday morning. The police of Länsi-Uusimaa state in a press release that they are investigating the deaths as murder and as an investigation into the cause of death.

According to the police, the emergency center was notified shortly before eight in the morning about a shooting in Raasepori, Snappertuna. The police and rescue personnel who arrived at the scene found the people dead in the house.

According to the police’s understanding, no outsiders are involved in the incidents and no danger has been caused to others.

