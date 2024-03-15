Sunday, March 17, 2024
Raasepori | The man approached the children who were on their way to school and tried to follow them home in Karjaa

March 15, 2024
The police of Länsi-Uusimaa are investigating two cases in which an adult man has approached elementary school-age children on their way home.

Adult At the end of last week, a man approached two children who were on their way to school in Raasepor's Karja, informs the West Uusimaa Police Department.

The children were of primary school age and they were on their way home. Both were alone in situations.

The man has followed the children on someone's trip and tried to contact them. According to the police, the activity scared the children.

Police has been notified of two separate incidents. Based on the characteristics described in the reports, the police caught up with a man who is suspected in the case.

The police have questioned the man, but the news release does not reveal the content of the questioning. The criminal title of the case will be specified as the investigation progresses, says the police.

