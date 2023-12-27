Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Raasepori | The cab of the truck caught fire while driving

December 27, 2023
The cockpit was completely destroyed in the fire. The driver was not injured.

The truck the cockpit caught fire and was finally completely destroyed in Raasepori, Uusimaa, on Wednesday evening. The West Uusimaa rescue service was notified of the incident shortly after 7 p.m.

The front part of the truck caught fire while driving on national road 52 at the intersection of Trollshovda. The fire also spread to the rear part of the truck, which was damaged.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the fire, according to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Fire was extinguishing several units of the rescue service. The situation began to be over by 9 p.m.

The road was closed to traffic for a while. However, the second lane was soon able to be opened, and by 9 p.m. traffic was running normally again. The traffic was not very busy in the evening on Wednesday, the rescue service said.

