Raasepori | A man in his sixties died when a car ran out, crashed into trees

Raaseporin A man in his sixties died on Sunday when a car rolled out on highway 25 in Meltola, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police department.

The Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service tells STT that the driver hit the trees at the bend. There were no other passengers in the car.

According to the rescue service, the accident happened before one in the morning.

According to the police, the matter is being investigated as a cause of death investigation and, due to the apparent speeding, as a gross endangerment of traffic safety.

There were three rescue service units, first aid and the police at the scene of the accident.