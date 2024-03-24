Sunday, March 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Raasepori | A man in his sixties died when a car ran out, crashed into trees

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Raasepori | A man in his sixties died when a car ran out, crashed into trees

Apart from the driver, there were no other passengers in the car.

Raaseporin A man in his sixties died on Sunday when a car rolled out on highway 25 in Meltola, says the Länsi-Uusimaa police department.

The Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service tells STT that the driver hit the trees at the bend. There were no other passengers in the car.

According to the rescue service, the accident happened before one in the morning.

According to the police, the matter is being investigated as a cause of death investigation and, due to the apparent speeding, as a gross endangerment of traffic safety.

There were three rescue service units, first aid and the police at the scene of the accident.

#Raasepori #man #sixties #died #car #ran #crashed #trees

See also  Abroad Minister Skinnari will visit the United States to discuss the security situation in Europe and the forest sector
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result