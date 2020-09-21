Kumudni Tyagi hails from Ghaziabad

For the first time in the history of the Indian Navy, 2 women officers will be deployed on the war ship. One of these two officers, Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi, hails from Ghaziabad. He has been selected to join the ranks of Observer (Airborne Tacticians) in the helicopter stream.Earlier women officers were confined to fixed wing aircrafts. Family members are quite happy with Kumudini’s deployment. However, for safety reasons, he avoided giving more information about Kumudini.

Did B.Tech from CS stream

Kumudini Tyagi, daughter of Pravesh Kumar Tyagi and Reena Tyagi, living in Sector-23 Sanjay Nagar, has done B.Tech (Computer Science) from ABES. Father Pravesh tells that even before completing B.Tech, he had decided that he should go in the army and serve the country.

Join Navy in December 2018

For this, he started taking exams. He joined Navy in December-2018. He became a lieutenant after completing training first in Kerala and then in Kochi. However she wanted her to have a challenging responsibility for the country, which was now completed after her deployment to the War Ship.