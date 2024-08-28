Raakut | Stora Enso: Suspected rule violation at another raw stream in Kainuu as well

Bruises|Stora Enso suspects that the second felling in Kainuu has also involved an illegal crossing of the raw stream. Last week, the brutal destruction of Suomussalmi became public.

Stora Enso has also committed another suspected violation of rules related to the habitat of wild animals, the company says in the bulletin.

In connection with logging, a stream was crossed in Kainuu, which is suspected to have happened without following the ely center’s or Stora Enso’s own instructions. River pearl mussels live in the stream in question.

Stora Enso does not say the name of the stream in its announcement.

The company has notified the Kainuu ely center on Wednesday. The Kainuu ely center also does not tell the location of the stream in question.

“In Finland, raw observations are confidential information,” says the director of the center’s environment and natural resources responsibility area Sari Myllyoja.

“If we told the exact location, there could be many kinds of visitors there. It is important that the authorities first check the situation and then assess whether there is a need for further action.”

According to Myllyoja, the Ely center will make an inspection visit to the site next week. According to Myllyoja, there is currently no logging going on at that location.

“The situation there is not that acute,” he says.

Stora Enson is suspected of having committed a gross nature conservation crime when it the forest machine crossed Hukkajoki in Suomussalmiin which there are very endangered river pearl mussels, i.e. clams. Thousands of Raakkus died.

The mussel disaster became public last week. The incident has been characterized as an exceptionally large environmental disaster in Finnish history.

The police are investigating. A gross nature conservation crime cannot be resolved by fines alone. It can result in a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years in prison.

Raakku is a tranquilized and specially protected species. The forest management activities carried out in the areas where it occurs are subject to special guidelines, which Stora Enso blatantly violated.

According to the expert absolute imprisonment is likely in this case, and that the person ordering the fellings, i.e. Stora Enso, will probably be held liable.

Since Stora Enso has suspended logging in Finland at all sites where there are restrictions due to the Water Act, Forestry Act or Nature Conservation Act. It has evaluated the operating instructions, logging plans and risks of these sites.

The company’s forest manager Janne Partanen said on Wednesday in the A-studio that it gives the ely center a new target for evaluation, reports Over.