Rääkkylä | The municipal manager was texting rude people during his working hours – The municipal government disapproves

The municipal government heard the mayor's rude message on Monday. The board will discuss possible further measures in two weeks.

North Karelia Mayor of Rääkkylä Esko Rautiainen has sent rude messages on message service X also on weekdays and while at work.

This is what Rautiainen said himself when he was heard by the city council on Monday. The chairman of the municipal board tells HS about this Harri Laasonen (center).

Rautiainen's messages caused an uproar, as he has commented on pictures of scantily clad women on his public account. Among other things, he wrote that even his uncles like pepper and commented on one picture “nambupylly”.

Dunnock was heard by the municipal board for half an hour on Monday. The purpose of the municipal board was, among other things, to find out whether the messaging took place at work or in free time, and how many and what kinds of messages Rautiainen has sent.

Rautiainen said when he was heard that he has sent thousands of messages in X.

“However, there have only been a few dozen… of these like this,” says Laasonen.

He emphasizes that, according to the municipal board, Rautiainen's behavior has been inappropriate for a municipal manager.

“We were unanimous on the matter,” says Laasonen.

The municipal government still did not decide on Monday about the possible consequences for Rautiainen. Laasonen did not want to speculate on possible alternatives. Further measures will be discussed at the municipal board meeting in two weeks.

However, Sen Laaksonen already clearly said that the behavior of a civil servant must be impeccable both at work and in leisure time.

Dunnock initially said in Karjalainen's news that he does not consider messaging inappropriate behavior and would not send messages if they were offensive to the recipient. He said that he can also write in the service as himself, not always as the municipal manager.

However, on Friday morning, Rautiainen apologized for his behavior in an update published in Finnish and English on the Rääkkylä municipality's Facebook page.

“I will no longer allow the undone to be done, but I promise to improve my manners and make sure that my future updates on any social media platform are factual,” the update read.

The apology was later removed from the municipality's Facebook page. The reason is an inappropriate comment on the update, he says Evening News.

Rautiainen's account can no longer be found in the message service. The mayor told For Helsingin Sanomatthat he himself has deleted his account from X.