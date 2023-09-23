Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Raahe | The sailboat ran aground in Raahe, two got into sea distress

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Raahe | The sailboat ran aground in Raahe, two got into sea distress

People in distress at sea were rescued in Raahe after a sailboat ran aground.

In distress at sea two people were rescued after the sailboat ran aground in Raahe in North Ostrobothnia on Saturday evening. The sailing boat that had a leak was also towed to the sheltered port of Raahe, the Western Finland Coast Guard told STT.

The accident happened a few kilometers from the port of Raahe. The persons to be rescued could therefore be reached quickly.

The sailboat was towed away from the wreck site by the boat of the Finnish Sea Rescue Society.

#Raahe #sailboat #ran #aground #Raahe #sea #distress

See also  Space tourism: tourist group on the way to earth
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pope Francis meets with Macron and criticizes European migration management

Pope Francis meets with Macron and criticizes European migration management

Recommended

No Result
View All Result