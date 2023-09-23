Raahe | The sailboat ran aground in Raahe, two got into sea distress

People in distress at sea were rescued in Raahe after a sailboat ran aground.

In distress at sea two people were rescued after the sailboat ran aground in Raahe in North Ostrobothnia on Saturday evening. The sailing boat that had a leak was also towed to the sheltered port of Raahe, the Western Finland Coast Guard told STT.

The accident happened a few kilometers from the port of Raahe. The persons to be rescued could therefore be reached quickly.

The sailboat was towed away from the wreck site by the boat of the Finnish Sea Rescue Society.