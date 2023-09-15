Raahe | The bang heard by the residents of the detached house turned out to be a fire, the garage suffered severe damage

The spread of the fire was stopped at the last moment.

I drag A building fire broke out in Arkkukari on Thursday evening, according to a release from the rescue service of North Ostrobothnia.

The fire had started in the garage, but it threatened to spread to the adjacent detached house and the forest. The fire marshal on duty Joose Veteläinen according to the fire was brought under control at the last moment, and it did not have time to cause damage to other buildings or the environment.

The residents of the detached house called the emergency center at eight in the evening.

“They had heard noises from the yard and wondered what was banging there. That’s where the garage burned down,” says Veteläinen.

The garage was badly damaged in the fire. The car there, which was being restored, also suffered smoke damage. Personal injuries were avoided.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. According to the fire marshal on duty, it is clear that the car in the garage was not involved in the fire.