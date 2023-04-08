Raahe | A cloud of smoke rose from SSAB’s factory area, which crossed the city – poisonous gas spread into the area

A malfunction occurred in the steel mill’s process, causing toxic coke gas to spread into the environment.

Rescue service according to the SSAB steel mill area in Raahe on Saturday, a lot of smoke rose. A cloud of smoke moved from the factory area over the town of Raahe, but no one was injured.

Smoking started when there was a malfunction in the coke plant’s automation system. Due to the disturbance, the flue gas vacuum cleaners of the coke plant did not work and coke gas spread in the area.

“The failure was very exceptional. In the past, there has not been a similar problem with flue gas vacuum cleaners,” commented Raahe’s factory manager Jarkko Matkala.

During the disruption, the coking plant was controlled manually, when normally automation controls the entire coking process.

In coke gas contains carbon monoxide, which is a poisonous gas.

However, according to Matkala, no alarming levels of carbon monoxide were measured in the factory area and no one has developed symptoms.

The Jokilaakso rescue service has also not come to the knowledge that anyone has developed symptoms from the smoke, says the fire marshal on duty Markus Vehkoja.

Interference was repaired fairly quickly, says factory manager Matkala. Operations at the steel mill have almost returned to normal. The cause of the fault was immediately investigated and the work will continue after Easter, Matkala states.

The rescue service and the factory fire brigade got the smoke extractor in working order, and smoke is no longer produced.

The rescue service also ensured the supply of sufficient cooling water to the factory.