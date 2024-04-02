Home page World

Entertainer Stefan Raab largely withdrew from the public eye years ago. © Matthias Balk/dpa

The former TV presenter allegedly wants to get back in the ring against Regina Halmich. The ex-boxer says: This is not an April Fool's joke, we will fight.

Cologne – After two Instagram posts from Stefan Raab around April 1st, the whole of Germany was wondering about the entertainer's possible comeback in the boxing ring. According to the announcement, the former TV presenter (57) wants to compete for the third time on September 14th against ex-professional boxer Regina Halmich (47), against whom he has already suffered two defeats in exhibition fights in 2001 and 2007. Halmich confirmed plans for a third fight to the dpa on Tuesday: “Yes, you could actually think that it is an April Fool's joke, but I have already explained on my Instagram page: It is actually reality. I really got this request as to whether I could imagine taking on this third show fight, this duel, again.”

“After long and careful consideration,” she “decided that I would do it again,” said Halmich. According to Raab's post on Monday, advance ticket sales should begin on Tuesday afternoon. Raab largely withdrew from the public eye years ago. A video surprisingly appeared on his Instagram channel on Good Friday, the second post on his official channel since 2018. In the video, he gave his former show intern Elton (53) the task of collecting nine million followers for his Instagram profile in three days, then he would return as an influencer. Many observers assumed it was an April Fool's joke. The duo clearly missed this mark. In another video, the new edition of the boxing match against Halmich was announced. dpa