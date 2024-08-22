From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/22/2024 – 15:06

The Federal Revenue Service announced that it will open this Friday, the 23rd, from 10 am, the consultation for the fourth batch of IRPF 2024 refunds.

“The batch consists of 5,347,441 refunds that will be allocated to taxpayers, including priority and non-priority taxpayers. The total value of the credit is R$6,873,633,906.45,” the IRS reported.

The consultation can be made at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Check Refund “.

The refunds will be deposited on August 30th into the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key.

How to find out the status of your declaration and whether you’ve been caught in the fine net

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and check the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If they identify any pending issues, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

Refund payment schedule for 2024