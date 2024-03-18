We apologize in advance for making you happy with this 'dead sparrow'. In 2022 we received the sad – but expected – news that production of the Nissan GT-R R35 for Europe was going to stop. This happened because emissions regulations in Europe are stricter than in other parts of the world. In America, the requirements are somewhat milder, so Nissan will continue selling the GT-R there for a while.

To further boost sales, Nissan is presenting two limited editions of the GT-R. We didn't want to deprive you of this Takumi T-spec and the Skyline Edition. Both 'special editions' refer to the predecessor, the Nissan Skyline R34, with the paint color and interior color.

The special color of the Nissan GT-R R35 Takumi

Takumi is the name of the group of workers who hand-build the GT-R's 3.8-liter V6 engine. The Takumi version above gets a gold VIN plate and red lettering in the engine compartment in honor of the engine builders. There will also be some Nismo stuff such as ceramic brakes and flared wheel arches at the front. The best thing about this version is perhaps the fact that the GT-R Takumi can be ordered in the color Midnight Purple, known from the R34 Skyline.

You know the blue hue of the Nissan GT-R R3 Skyline Edition

If a Nissan has Skyline in its name, this car must refer to the R34, right? Nissan comes with a GT-R R35 that can be ordered in the color Bayside Blue. This was the base color of the R34 Skyline GT-R. We have seen this iconic shade before on the 50th anniversary GT-R. Now Nissan has also tackled the interior. The Nissan GT-R Skyline Edition has a Sora Blue-colored interior, just like the R34 Skyline GT-R.

The prices of both models are not yet known. If you want one, you will have to go shopping abroad. Please note: Nissan indicates that there will not be many, and that there are only a few dealers in America who will sell it. So you'll have to be quick.