We were hoping for an April fools joke, but the R32 EV is really coming

Some things you just don’t want and one of them is an electric Nissan Skyline GT-R. It is already very difficult to find an original untuned copy. Nissan did it work and instead of putting it in a museum or a classic fleet, they’re turning it into an electric car.

The R32 is the first car to have the brilliant and legendary RB26DETT engine under its hood. This 2.6 liter six-in-line with twin turbo delivered standard ‘276’ horsepower, but could easily be tickled to a lot more. The blocks were so strong that some could deliver more than 1,000 horsepower. This is always accompanied by that special Skyline cry that you can recognize out of thousands.

No Ray and Anita for the R32 EV

But all this cool stuff is going out. Nissan is going to take out the RB26DETT and replace it with an electric motor. Of course, a heavy battery pack is also needed for a bit of range. It’s a bit like taking Ray and Anita out of 2 Unlimited and continuing with two female singers.

Now it is not entirely correct and it also offers some opportunities. We’re going to explain that. Nissan wants to use not one, but two electric motors. Then you have four-wheel drive. Because it’s electric, you can pretty accurately control how much power goes to which wheel. There is also no turbo lag now, something that Skylines do have, even if the owner or fanboy says not.

Do you know this?

In addition, a Skyline is not a car defined ONLY by its engine. A physics-defying handling is also something that comes with the car. In that respect, we are very curious how the project R32 EV will turn out.

A (Skyline) GT-R is also a car where technological innovation is at the top, so it is logical that people are working on electric propulsion.

Finally, Nissan is of course working on acceptance for performance EVs. The upcoming generation of the GT-R, the R36, will be electrified as a minimum and the longer we have to wait for the arrival of the R36, the more likely it will be an electric car.

It is not known when the R32 EV will be unveiled. Don’t count on a quick reveal, but that Nissan will keep us informed via their social media channels.

Read more? Check out the background and highlights of Tommykaira here!

This article R32 EV is really coming, it’s not an April 1 joke first appeared on Autoblog.nl.



#R32 #coming #April #joke