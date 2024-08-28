Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/28/2024 – 18:28

The prizes drawn and not collected in Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries totaled R$251.8 million until July 2024. The amount includes all 11 games administered by Caixa: Mega-Sena, Quina, Dupla Sena, Instantânea, Lotogol, Timemania, Lotomaria, Loteria Federal, Loteca, Lotofácil and +Milionária.

The deadline to claim prizes from Caixa Loterias ends 90 days after the draw date. If the winner does not respond, the amounts will be transferred in full to the Higher Education Financing Fund (FIES), as determined by Law 13,756/18.

See below the values ​​forgotten between January and July of this year:

Caixa Lottery prizes not claimed and expired in 2024

January R$ 33,351 February R$ 27,203 March R$ 27,496 April R$ 59,699 May R$ 38,858 June R$ 33,999 July R$ 31,203 Accumulated in 2024 R$ 251,809

Unclaimed prizes can be the result of lost or destroyed tickets. In many cases, however, they are small amounts that the owners forgot or did not want to claim.

In a statement, Caixa highlighted that “social transfers are the main activity” of the Lotteries. “Almost half of the total amount collected from games, including the percentage allocated as Income Tax, is transferred to investment in these priority areas of the country,” the institution states.

Caixa reported that in the first half of 2024, R$12.3 billion was collected, 19% more than in the same period last year, with R$4.8 billion going to government social programs. In terms of net prizes, R$4 billion was given to bettors in the period.

How to protect your ticket

To avoid losing your ticket, one possible strategy is to write down the details in the space provided on the back of the ticket. There are fields for full name and CPF.

Another strategy is to play the game digitally, through the lottery app or website. In this case, the bet is already linked to a CPF, and only the holder or their representative can redeem it.

The Caixa lottery betting slip is a bearer document. In other words, the person who takes the paper to a lottery outlet is considered the owner. If the gross prize is greater than R$2,259.20, payment is only made at Caixa branches.