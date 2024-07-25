From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/25/2024 – 13:45

The 166th contest of +Milionária was drawn on Wednesday night, the 24th, and the prize of almost R$250 million (R$249,094,227.14) went to a single bet in the city of Manaus (AM).

The numbers drawn were: 10-19-20-42-43-44 and the clovers drawn were the 3 and the 4.

In addition to the main prize, the contest distributed the following amounts according to correct answers:

5 hits + 2 clovers

5 winning bets, R$136,337.24 each

5 hits + 1 or no clover

48 winning bets, R$6,311.91 each

4 hits + 2 clovers

182 winning bets, R$1,783.58 each

4 hits + 1 or no clover

2,201 winning bets, R$147.48 each

3 hits + 2 clovers

3,817 winning bets, R$50.00 each

3 hits + 1 clover

25,361 winning bets, R$24.00 each

2 hits + 2 clovers

30,679 winning bets, R$12.00 each

2 hits + 1 clover

207,628 winning bets, R$6.00 each

The estimated prize for the next draw, on Saturday (27), is R$10 million.

+Millionaire

The most recent lottery launched by Caixa Econômica Federal, +Milionária has a prize pool that is generally larger than Mega-Sena, but it is also more difficult to win. The minimum prize is always R$10 million.

How it works

+Milionária has a ticket with two sections: Numbers and Numbered Trefoils. In the Numbers section, the bettor must choose six numbers between 1 and 50 and in the Numbered Trefoils section, they must mark two options between 1 and 6.

The bettor can choose and mark the numbers himself or let the Caixa system place the bet using the Surpresinha scheme.

The minimum bet costs R$6.00. And the draws take place weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting at 8 pm, with live broadcast on Caixa’s profile on YouTube.