The 166th contest of +Milionária was drawn on Wednesday night, the 24th, and the prize of almost R$250 million (R$249,094,227.14) went to a single bet in the city of Manaus (AM).
The numbers drawn were: 10-19-20-42-43-44 and the clovers drawn were the 3 and the 4.
In addition to the main prize, the contest distributed the following amounts according to correct answers:
5 hits + 2 clovers
5 winning bets, R$136,337.24 each
5 hits + 1 or no clover
48 winning bets, R$6,311.91 each
4 hits + 2 clovers
182 winning bets, R$1,783.58 each
4 hits + 1 or no clover
2,201 winning bets, R$147.48 each
3 hits + 2 clovers
3,817 winning bets, R$50.00 each
3 hits + 1 clover
25,361 winning bets, R$24.00 each
2 hits + 2 clovers
30,679 winning bets, R$12.00 each
2 hits + 1 clover
207,628 winning bets, R$6.00 each
The estimated prize for the next draw, on Saturday (27), is R$10 million.
+Millionaire
The most recent lottery launched by Caixa Econômica Federal, +Milionária has a prize pool that is generally larger than Mega-Sena, but it is also more difficult to win. The minimum prize is always R$10 million.
How it works
+Milionária has a ticket with two sections: Numbers and Numbered Trefoils. In the Numbers section, the bettor must choose six numbers between 1 and 50 and in the Numbered Trefoils section, they must mark two options between 1 and 6.
The bettor can choose and mark the numbers himself or let the Caixa system place the bet using the Surpresinha scheme.
The minimum bet costs R$6.00. And the draws take place weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting at 8 pm, with live broadcast on Caixa’s profile on YouTube.
