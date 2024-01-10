From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/10/2024 – 14:16

The program is scheduled to begin in February Fly Brazilwhich guarantees air tickets for retirees from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) and Prouni students for R$ 200. The information was confirmed by the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, this Tuesday, 9.

The aforementioned groups who have not traveled by plane in the last 12 months will be able to participate and enjoy the tickets. In the first phase, the program will serve retirees who earn up to two minimum wages – a group that currently has around 20 million people – and Prouni students – around 600 thousand.

“We expect the president to announce it now at the end of January or, at the latest, at the beginning of February. It is a ticket program for 200 reais, which will be for two specific audiences at first. It’s the audience of INSS retirees… and also for Prouni students,” he stated, after meeting with Lula.

The number of tickets planned in the first phase of the program must be announced by the government on the launch day.

On December 18, alongside the minister, the president of Azul, John Rodgerson, had announced the offer of 10 million seats for up to R$799. The president of Gol, Celso Ferrer, spoke of 15 million seats for up to R$ 699. Jerome Cadier, from Latam, promised weekly promotions with a destination with tickets always below R$ 199.

The minister explained that the government will continue in dialogue with the airlines and intends to work to reduce the price of tickets for more expensive routes, from R$2,000 to R$3,000. According to Costa Filho, the government will focus on strengthening the airline industry and combating “abusive” increases in ticket prices.

The government's main work points to achieve this objective, according to the minister, are to lower the prices of aviation kerosene, reduce judicialization between airlines and passengers and boost credit for companies, through the National Bank for Economic Development and Social (BNDES).

