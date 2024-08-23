From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/23/2024 – 15:29

Starting this Saturday night, the 24th, exclusive bets for Lotofácil da Independência, contest 3,190, begin.

+ R$15.2 billion profit from FGTS is already in the accounts; find out how to check and withdrawal rules

The prize for the special edition is estimated at R$200 million and the draw will be on September 9, a Monday, starting at 8 pm, and will be broadcast live on the channel YouTube Box and in the Caixa Lotteries Facebook.

Just like other special Caixa Lottery contests, Lotofácil da Independência does not accumulate. The winner is the person who matches the most numbers drawn.

If no bettor matches the 15 numbers in the main bracket, the prize will be divided between those who match 14 numbers and so on, up to the fifth prize bracket.

If just one bettor wins the R$200 million prize and invests it in Caixa’s savings account, they will receive a return of R$1.14 million in the first month. The value of the main prize is also enough to buy 40 mansions, each worth R$5 million, around the world.

This is the 13th edition of the Lotofácil special contest. In 2023, 65 bets won the main prize, taking home R$2,955,552.77 each.

How to bet

The bettor marks between 15 and 20 numbers from the 25 available on the ticket and wins the prize if he or she matches 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. The player can also let the system choose the numbers using a system known as Surpresinha.

Bets for Lotofácil da Independência can be made until 6 pm on the day of the draw (September 9) at lottery shops across the country exclusively on Lotofácil da Independência tickets.

Another way to bet is through the Loterias Caixa portal or the Loterias Caixa app, available free of charge for iOS and Android users. A single Lotofácil bet costs R$3.

New in the Pool

Those interested in trying their luck at Lotofácil da Independência can also join together to bet in the Bolão mode. Bettors can fill in the appropriate field on the ticket or buy a share of the Bolões organized by the lottery outlets.

​According to Caixa, Bolão shares organized by lottery shops can now also be purchased on the Loterias Caixa App and on the portal, with a fee of 35% of the share value.