From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/21/2024 – 6:00

The R$15.1 billion corresponding to part of the FGTS profits has already been distributed among workers with accounts linked to the fund, Caixa reported. The amount was divided among 218.6 million accounts of 130.8 million workers.

+ How much does the R$65 million from Mega-Sena accumulated in savings, CDB and Tesouro Direto yield?

At the beginning of the month, the FGTS Board of Trustees decided to distribute 65% of the Fund’s record 2023 profit of R$24.3 billion.

By law, Caixa Econômica Federal has until August 31 to credit the portion of FGTS profits to the account of shareholders, but the bank usually pays before the deadline. This year, the amounts began to be deposited on August 9.

Amounts received

The amount each person received is proportional to the account balance on December 31 of last year. To find out the amount, you need to multiply the balance in your account by the distribution index approved by the FGTS Board of Trustees, which was 0.02693258. Thus, an account with a balance of R$10,000 on December 31, 2023, received an amount of R$269.3 (10 x 0.02693258). See simulations.

How to consult

The FGTS account balance can be checked:

through the FGTS app

for the Caixa website for those who have a bank account

Anyone who cannot make the query online should go to any Caixa branch and request the statement at the service desk.

The bank also sends the FGTS statement in paper form every two months to the registered address. Anyone who has moved should go to a Caixa branch or call 0800-726-0101 and inform the new address.

How to withdraw

Regardless of the percentage distributed and the amount to be credited, the amount is retained in the FGTS accounts, and the worker can only withdraw it in some specific situations defined by law. Namely:

In the event of dismissal by the employer without just cause;

In termination by agreement (as of 11/11/2017 – Law No. 13,467/2017 – Labor Reform);

At the end of the fixed-term/temporary contract;

In the total or partial termination of the company, or suppression of part of its activities; Death of the individual or domestic employer, bankruptcy of the company that must maintain a causal link, that is, a correlation between the date of the termination and the date of its decree by the competent court; declaration of nullity of the employment contract due to infringement of the constitutional provision when the worker’s right to a salary is maintained;

Upon termination of the contract due to mutual fault or force majeure;

In retirement;

In the case of urgent and serious personal need, resulting from a natural disaster provided for in Decree No. 5,113/2004, which has affected the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or state of public calamity is so recognized, by means of an ordinance of the Federal Government;

In the suspension of Casual Work;

In the event of the death of the worker;

When the holder of the linked account is 70 years of age or older;

When the worker or his/her dependent is HIV positive;

When the worker or his/her dependent is suffering from malignant neoplasia (cancer);

When the worker or his/her dependent is in the terminal stage, due to a serious illness;

When the worker remains outside the FGTS regime for three consecutive years, with the withdrawal having occurred on or after 14/07/1990, in which case the withdrawal may be made from the month of the account holder’s birthday;

In amortization, settlement of outstanding balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems; and

In the acquisition of Orthoses and/or Prostheses not related to the surgical procedure and listed in the Orthoses, Prostheses and Mobility Aids Table – OPM, of the Unified Health System – SUS, to promote accessibility and social inclusion.

Profit distribution

A 2016 law established the distribution of FGTS results with the aim of increasing the profitability of workers’ linked accounts, by sharing their results.

It is up to the FGTS Board of Trustees to define the percentage of profit to be distributed, and Caixa to operationalize the credit in the FGTS accounts of workers who have this right.

The higher the balance, the higher the transfer will be. The money will be distributed in proportion to the balance in each account in the worker’s name on December 31 of the previous year.

Historically, the Council usually distributes almost the entire amount. Last year and in 2022, the decision was to distribute 99% of the profit. In 2021, 96% of the positive result was shared. For this year, the government proposed a 65% distribution, which represents a share of R$15.1 billion of the record profit.

The percentage is well below what was distributed in recent years, but in terms of volume, it remains the highest since the beginning, in 2016. In 2023 and 2022, the decision was to distribute 99% of the profit. In 2021, 96% of the positive result was shared.

See the values ​​distributed in recent years

2024: R$ 15.1 billion

2023: R$ 12.7 billion

2022: R$ 13.2 billion

2021: R$8.12 billion

2020: R$ 7.5 billion

In June, the STF decided that the correction of FGTS balances must, at the very least, follow the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures the country’s official inflation. The final decision was to maintain the TR as the Monetary Update index, adding interest of 3% per year + TR + Distribution of Result (profit).