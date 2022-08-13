





A brand-new superyacht valued at R$123 million was destroyed by a fire in the Balearic Islands, off the coast of Spain, just weeks after its owner, 62-year-old Italian billionaire Paolo Scudieri, director of a Adler automotive materials.

According to British newspaper The Guardian, the 43.7m-long Aria SF caught fire last Thursday afternoon while anchored off Cala Saona, on the west coast of Formentera, according to Salvamento Marítimo, a rescue group. linked to the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

Seven crew members and nine passengers of the luxury vessel were unharmed and were evacuated to other boats that were nearby, reports the British newspaper. Unfortunately, estimates are that the flames left Aria unrecoverable. The origin of the fire is still unknown. The yacht is being towed to Ibiza this Friday.

The superyacht was so luxurious that it included a gym and swimming pool and could accommodate up to 10 people in five cabins. It was handed over to Paolo Scudieri at the end of last month.

The Italian billionaire’s suite, on the main deck, included a private lounge with skylight, terrace and direct access to an outdoor lounge via a private staircase.

The Aria, manufactured by the Italian company ISA, was supposed to make its debut at the Monaco yacht show in September this year.

According to The Guardian, Scudieri would have a fortune of approximately US$ 500 million (about R$ 2.5 billion). He owns a Ferrari and regularly participates in the select Ferrari Challenge championship races.







