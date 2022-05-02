Roberto Saviano at 8.00 pm guest of “Let’s pretend that”, the program of Maurizio Costanzo and Carlotta Quadri broadcast on R101, to talk about his new novel “Only è courage” published by Bompiani

To the compliments of Maurizio Costanzo: “This novel is beautiful, buy it, and Saviano is the last true witness of certain events”, Roberto Saviano he replied: “Thank you very much. For me these words have a great significance because in my book there is a moment in which you, Maurizio, are the protagonist in a passage that is actually less told than when the attack will then happen: before Falcone’s killing they send a group at Parioli, they follow her, then they realize that she was going to Scotti’s house to prepare a program ”.

Goes on Costanzo: “Exactly like this, they go to via Veneto and see only Arbore. Then by fate I had an appointment at home with the Minister of the Interior Scotti who, being the Minister of the Interior, had a police van under his house. They following me thought that I was going home and said ‘the bombing at home cannot be done because the police are there’. But thank goodness, because with a blast of machine guns under the house I was done “.

Saviano: “It’s one of the most incredible stories because they took this into account.

The paradox is that when the Power of attorney, Cosa Nostra create the SuperWhat – Riina that’s exactly what he calls it, the SuperWhat- and they send these men to Rome who, using weapons, could strike without authorization from the top, if instead they had to plant bombs they would have to ask. They decide they can’t do it with weapons and go back ”.

Costanzo: “Luckily we can tell it”.

Saviano: “There was that episode and then there was the much more told episode of the bomb, even the incredible one, but that had left – for me it was important in the novel to tell this – a long time ago. And this happens because she had turned the light on the criminal organization with her broadcasts, but Riina feared that the challenge made to him could be used by the other families of Cosa Nostra to take away the scepter. So he felt that he had to act because he had to make it clear to those who wanted to dethrone him that he could not be mocked “.

Costanzo: “I went right on the boxes to Rina. There is a sentence that I do not know if I can say on the radio: he said ‘this Costanzo broke my balls’, a death sentence.

Saviano: “It was just like that. And also the gesture of the T-shirt “.

Costanzo: “When I on the stage of Parioli burned in front of Falcone the shirt on which was written ‘Mafia made in Italy’. That was a strong visual gesture ”.

During the long interview Saviano And Costanzo – both under guard – discuss the mafia and the figure of Giovanni Falcone.

Appointment at 20.00 on R101 in the program “Let’s pretend that”.

