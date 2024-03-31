Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/31/2024 – 18:00

A 25-year-old businessman is being investigated as a suspect of colliding his luxury car, a 2023 Porsche valued at more than R$1 million, into the back of another vehicle, a Renault Sandero, causing the driver's death. According to police, he fled the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred around 2am this Sunday, 31st, on Avenida Salim Farah Maluf, in Tatuapé, in the east zone of the capital of São Paulo. According to the police report, the businessman was identified as Fernando Sastre de Andrade Filho. His defense was not found.

According to a report made by witnesses to the Civil Police, the businessman was traveling at high speed along the avenue, which has a speed limit of 50 km/h. When overtaking, he allegedly lost control of the Porsche and crashed into the back of a white Sandero, which was being driven by Ornaldo da Silva Viana.

The 52-year-old driver was rescued with a cardiorespiratory arrest and taken to Tatuapé Hospital. He died from “multiple traumas”, according to Civil Police records.

A 22-year-old passenger in the Porsche, who was in the passenger seat, was taken to São Luiz Hospital, where he remains under treatment.

PMs who responded to the case told the Civil Police in the incident report that Andrade Filho's mother attended the scene and said she would take her son to Hospital São Luiz, located in Ibirapuera, south zone, to treat a wound in the mouth. When the agents went to the hospital to do a breathalyzer test and get their version of the accident, they didn't find either of them.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, Andrade Filho is being investigated for “manslaughter and culpable bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle, in addition to fleeing the scene of the accident”.

Due to the severity of the collision, the rear of the Renault Sandero was completely destroyed, as was the front of the Porsche. The investigation is looking for security cameras that may have recorded the crash to analyze them. The police record was made in the 30th Police District (Tatuapé).