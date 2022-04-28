Granzella announced R-Type Tactics I & II Remakecollection that will include the remake of the two strategic titles released on PSP. At the moment the software house has not revealed neither platforms nor a possible launch window for the title, but stated that the collection will include additional elements not present in the original titles.

R-Type Tactics was first released in Europe on PSP in 2008, while R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate was released in 2009 exclusively in Japan on PSP and never made it to the West.

At the moment we just have to wait for more information from the software house.

Source: Granzella Street Gematsu