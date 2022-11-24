Granzella announced that R-Type Tactics I•II Cosmos will also be available at launch on Xbox Series X|S. The software house has decided to implement platform support after a request from some of the backers of the Kickstarter campaign, also apologizing for having waited so long to make this decision.

As previously anticipated, the title will be available also on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

