Development studio Granzella has announced the exit period Of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos: autumn 2024. We will be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).
In short, after the announcement of the postponement, good news has finally arrived for those who were waiting for this remake Unreal Engine 5 of these strange mixes between strategic and classic shooters, based on the famous series created by Irem.
The announcement was given during a long stream, which we propose below. We talk about R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos from minute 29:34 to minute 32:04.
R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is a collection of the two R-Type Tactics for PSP completely redone, with renewed graphics, lots of new content, revised gameplay and many other new features. At the time, many were amazed by the strange mix of two genres that were so opposite, but it turned out to be successful, so much so that many still fondly remember the originals for Sony's first portable console.
#RType #Tactics #Cosmos #release #date #announced
Leave a Reply