Development studio Granzella has announced the exit period Of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos: autumn 2024. We will be able to play it on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

In short, after the announcement of the postponement, good news has finally arrived for those who were waiting for this remake Unreal Engine 5 of these strange mixes between strategic and classic shooters, based on the famous series created by Irem.