R-Type Tactics I•II Cosmos was postponed: will no longer be released in summer 2023, as previously planned, but in 2024. The development studio Granzella gave the fatal news, which did not provide particular reasons for the decision, postponing until July to find out more.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will be released on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (on Steam and Epic Games Store). The fact that he risked not being able to arrive in the indicated period was already clear, given that the game was no longer shown on any occasion, but now we have official confirmation of the postponement.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will include remakes of R-Type Tactics and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate games, both released only on PSP, and will once again see players take on the Bydo empire. The spin-off series combines the mechanics of a classic shooter with those of turn-based strategies, for a strange but really interesting mix, also considering the mythology of the starting series.

Granzella recently released R-Type Final 3 Evolved exclusively for PS5revised and corrected version of R-Type Final 2.0, with the latter expected to be updated to the most advanced version in the coming months.