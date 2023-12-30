Several months have passed since its postponement, the time has finally come to know the new launch window of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos. As revealed by Granzellathe game will now see the light during theautumn 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC Street Steam and Epic Games Store.

Both titles in this collection have been recreated using Unreal Engine 5, offering a strategically engaging and visually compelling collection.

Source: Granzella Street Gematsu