Granzella announced that R-Type Tactics I•II Cosmos has been delayed, it will no longer be released during summer 2023. Although it has not released any details regarding the reasons for this delay, the company has revealed that the game will be released in early 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

More information about it will be released during the month of July, so we just have to wait.

Source: Granzella Street Gematsu