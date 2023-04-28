NIS America celebrate R-Type with an avalanche of news dedicated to the famous shoot’em up franchise Granzella. It starts with R-Type Tactics I•II Cosmos of which the was announced limited edition which will be marketed through the company’s website. Not only that, the software house has revealed that the title will be available also on Xbox Series X|S in addition to the previously confirmed PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

There limited edition will include:

a copy of the game in Deluxe Edition for the chosen platform

two soundtrack CDs

a set of six cards

two acrylic supports

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

At the moment, the release date of the title has not yet been announced, nor the price of the Limited Edition.

We continue with the launch trailer of R-Type Final 3 Evolvedavailable starting today exclusively on Playstation 5. This new edition includes all previously released DLC plus 7 bonus levels specially created to make the gaming experience unique.

Let’s enjoy the trailer together!

Ends: 11/05/23 Steam® Golden Week Sale

Ends: 11/05/23

