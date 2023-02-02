NIS America announced the European release date for R-Type Final 3 Evolvedthe shoot ’em up for Playstation 5 made with Unreal Engine 5. The title will be available from the next April 28th and will include all levels of Stage Pass 1. The title will be available a few days earlier, from April 25, on North American territory.

Below we can see it in action thanks to a new trailer.

R-Type Final 3 Evolved – New Features

R-Type Final 3 Evolved Release date announced along with a new trailer R-Type Final 3 Evolved will arrive on PS5 the April 28, 2023 in Europe. Experience the return of the legendary side-scrolling series, now on PS5™! R-Type Final 3 Evolved brings the explosive action of R-Type Final 2 on PS5™ with Unreal Engine 5 and includes all DLC stages from Stage Pass 1, along with exclusive bonus levels! Check out the New FeaturesHighlights and visit the official website for more updated information.

Source: NIS America via PLAION