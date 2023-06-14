Available from last April 28, R-Type Final 3 Evolved is a big comeback of the franchise, ready to offer us a second chapter improved in both audio and graphicsas well as many small innovations, including the compatibility front with Playstation 5. Inside the “new edition” 7 new levels are also included, capable of making the title certainly interesting for old and new fans of side-scrolling shooters. Only one doubt has gripped our minds like those of many players: are we facing a new chapter in all respects or are we facing a simple remake of R-Type 2? Find out in our review.

Title: R-Type Final 3 Evolved

Platform: Playstation 5

Analyzed version: PlayStation 5 (EU)

Type: Shoot ’em up



Players: 1-6

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Granzella

Tongue: Italian (texts), English and Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: April 28, 2023

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLCs: three Stage Passes are available for the game, one of which is free and the other two are paid

Note: this edition includes the DLC released for R-Type Final 2 We reviewed R-Type Final 3 Evolved with a PlayStation 5 code provided to us for free by NIS America via PLAION.

Welcome to Team R-Type

From the game menu there will immediately be summarized all the various contents, new and not, available within R-Type Final 3 Evolved. Through “Start the game” we will be directly catapulted into theHangar where we can customize our ships and choose which model to face the adventure with. Here we will also be able to select the game difficulty, as well as the various modifiers such as how many chances to return to the game after each defeat. In “Level and Score Attack” instead we will be able to choose which internship in particular we want to revisit (only those passed at least once in Play mode will be available) among the twenty available. Here we will also see our best score for each difficulty levelas well as being able to even change the title of the stage and see, through the credits, the team that has dedicated itself to that stage in development.

But it is through the voice “Data and Gallery” that true fans of the saga will be able to fully appreciate the title. Here we find the “R Museum“, a sort of huge Hangar where all of our ships (99 in total) will be collected as we unlock them. To do this, it will be enough to build them through the various materials collected for the internships, thus unlocking new models or updated and more powerful versions of the models already in our possession. Here we can also dedicate ourselves to discover the background of each ship, spending hours trying to complete our collection, also trying to get the particular passwords that will give us access to the most powerful models. From the voice “Pilot and Military Archive” instead we will be able to modify the equipment of our pilot, changing the various passive bonuses, as well as being able to see our various game data. Another data collection function is the Bydo laboratory, where we will be able to review in detail all the enemies defeated during the adventure, as well as data such as the enemy’s HP and his position within the stages. We find here finally also the Gallery item where you can see the various unlocked images and selectable as loading screens or menu background.

With the game currency obtained after each mission we will also be able to go to our very personal trusted shop, where buy cosmetic items for our ship, for our character, for our online room or even materials to build new ships inside the Museum.

Restart?

The game has five different difficulties and seven new levels created especially for the occasion. With each new game we will be able to decide whether to face the new path or the original one present in R-Type 2. For those unfamiliar with the saga, let’s talk about a horizontal scrolling shoot ’em up, characterized by some exceptional features that have always distinguished it from other similar titles on the market. These elements also return in the “new chapter” and as longtime fans will know, we are referring to the loaded shot and force pod. The charged shot, executable with a long press of the square action key, will allow us to execute a powerful blow capable of overcoming enemy defenses at the cost of a few seconds of inefficiency due to loading the laser. The force pod, on the other hand, much more iconic, will be our trusted companion for the entire adventure, allowing us to move from a simple arcade title to a much more complicated “strategic”.

By pressing the button x in fact, we will be able to launch our pod inside the stage and use it, literally, as second mouth of fire. Like any spacecraft, each pod will also be different from the other available versions, although the functions will remain the same. Every time we fire the ship, our pod will do the same, helping us clear the game much faster. If instead we leave it mounted on the nose or back of our spacecraft, the pod will defend us from most incoming shots, allowing us to resist perhaps a few additional seconds. In fact, it should be remembered that R-Type does not forgive and a single shot will be enough to take us to Game Over. The pod will be easily “retrievable” from our spacecraft by pressing the same key with which we launched it, slowly bringing it closer to our position.

The game controls have been updated to be much smoother during the experience, allowing us to shoot with multiple action keys and even decide how fast the ship moves in the various stages. The enemies encountered will make full use of all the “2.5D”, not always allowing us to easily understand the direction in which the numerous attacks will arrive. Among the enemies we also find particular Bydo that will leave upgrades for our ship and will allow us, if the pod is mounted, to perform particular attacks with new fire modes. However, with each death these upgrades will be removed unless you decide to change the default setting through the previous game menu before starting the mission. Whenever we die we will be taken back to the closest game checkpointincluding deaths after “credit” depletion (a bit like it was done in the old arcade cabinets). Once all the credit has been used up, which amount can be selected from the game menu, we will be taken back to the initial screen, necessarily having to start a new game.

R-Type 2… 2.0

R-Type 3 Final Evolved brings R-Type 2 on PlayStation 5 using theUnreal Engine 5, but making the “fluidity” speech worse. In fact, if the prequel, if we want to define it as such, managed to settle down for most of the experience on the fixed 60 FPS, here the declines are frequent and even significant. Instead, there is the sound sector to save itself, capable of dragging the player into an experience that is at times epic.

The title also features a fair localization in Italian, although several terms are not translated from the English edition, presenting a somewhat approximate work which is also noticeable with several sub-entries left even in German. There are also functions related to the new virtual reality headset PlayStation VR2but which certainly would not justify the purchase of the new peripheral by themselves.

See also Yuji Horii shares special message for the release of Dragon Quest Treasures The legendary side-scrolling franchise returns to PS5! R-Type Final 3 Evolved brings the explosive action that characterizes R-Type Final 2 to PS5 using theUnreal Engine 5. 7 new levels are included making this title a must have for shooter fans old and new. In addition, all levels of the first Stage Pass will be free to download on launch day. Navigate a vast universe of new and classic levels, face enemies that evolve based on your performance, and blow away the competition with global leaderboards! Buy R-Type Final 3 Evolved For Playstation 5 following this link at the price of €39.99. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing the game on Amazon through this box!

Who do we recommend R-Type Final 3 Evolved to?

R-Type Final 3 Evolved is a product recommended for lovers of the genre, especially if you have never had the opportunity to play the previous one R-Type 2. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a completely new experience from the previous one, we would like to recommend it only for true fans of the sagawho will be able to obtain hours and hours of gameplay even in the few added levels.

Sound compartment up to expectations

Updated controls for smoother gameplay

Many hours of entertainment for all fans… …But all too frustrating for those unaccustomed to the genre

More a big DLC ​​than a new title

Technically sketchy on both visual and localization