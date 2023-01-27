Granzella today shows us the first official trailer of R-Type Final 3 Evolvedtitle that makes use of the engine Unreal Engine 5 coming from March 23rd in Japan and during the spring around the world on Playstation 5.

The game will allow you to choose from many playable ships, and we will even have the possibility to customize them to our liking by modifying each element, including the pilot’s appearance. But that’s not all: among the novelties we will also find seven exclusive internships created by Kazuma Kujo!

Source: Granzella Street Gematsu