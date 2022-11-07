NIS America released the first teaser trailer for R-Type Final 3 Evolvedwhich will arrive in the course of spring 2023 on PlayStation 5. As previously anticipated, the title will have a totally renewed graphic sector that exploits the power of Unreal Engine 5. Not only will we have the opportunity to choose from many available spacecraft but we will be free to customize them to our liking changing every element, including the appearance of the driver. Among the novelties of this evolved version of the game we also find ben seven exclusive stages created by none other than Kazuma Kujo.

Waiting for more news we leave you now with the first teaser trailer dedicated to R-Type Final 3 Evolvedwishing you a good vision as always.

R-Type Final 3 Evolved – Teaser Trailer

R-Type® Final 3 Evolved Teaser Trailer Released Milan (November 7, 2022) – NIS America is happy to announce that the teaser trailer for R-Type Final 3 Evolved (coming to PS5TM in Spring 2023), directly on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yCbifNp_cUE The legendary shoot-‘em-up of success is back with an unprecedented R-Type experience! Renowned for colorful graphics and fast-paced shooter action, R-Type Final 3 Evolved debuts on PS5 ™ with modernized 3D graphics and gameplay features. Both new and veteran players can shape their experience with the performance-based difficulty system and customizable ships. Experience classic R-Type trademarks like “Force” mechanics along with a nostalgic and addicting gameplay loop. Navigate a vast universe of new and classic levels, face enemies that evolve according to your performance, and wipe out the competition with global leaderboards! R-Type Final 3 Evolved combines R-Type Final 2 and PS5 ™ with 7 exclusive stages made by Kazuma Kujo himself – all early DLC Stage Passes, new ships and a multiplayer mode for up to 6 players – completely redesigned in Unreal Engine 5! More details: [https://nisamerica.com/r-type-final-3/] Main features: Advanced improvements: Experience the explosive adventure of R-Type on PS5 ™, where the fast-paced action of the original games meets updated 3D graphics and modern gameplay features.

Platform: PS5TM

Genre: Shoot-’em-up

Players: 1 – 6

Text: Japanese, English, French, Italian, German, Spanish

Audio: N / A

Rating: PENDING

Publisher: NIS America

Developer/Licensor: Granzella

Source: NIS America via PLAION