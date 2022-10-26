The Granzella development studio has announced the arrival of R-Type Final 3 Evolved for PS5 from the pages of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, also specifying the month of release: March 2023. For those who do not know what we are talking about, it will be a revised and corrected version of R-Type Final 2, which will include all the content published post launch (three stage passes, with the last one still missing a DLC, plus various extras) and will undergo a graphic overhaul.

R-Type Final 3 had already been announced some time ago for other platforms, incidentally: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PS4. Now the PS5 version has also been unveiled, which is not clear if it will be any different from the others, as it has been treated separately.

R-Type Final 3 Evolved, the ad image

There is talk of support for PlayStation VR 2, metaverse spaces for online lobbies, mini games and more than 100 usable spaceships. The announcement also mentions seven exclusive levels, but it is not clear if they will be of version 3 of the game or just the PS5 version. We just have to wait to find out more and know if R-Type Final 3 Evolved will be the definitive version of Granzella’s shooter, the son of a very prestigious story series.