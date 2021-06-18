Japanese developer Granzella announced R-Type Final 3: It will be a’free expansion of R-Type Final 2 and will arrive towards the end of 2021. From what has been understood, when the expansion is launched the game will completely transform into R-Type Final 3, keeping the contents of both chapters. This is a strange move, but not exactly alien to Japanese culture, which has accustomed us on several occasions to unorthodox game updates.

Furthermore, according to what the developer has planned, new levels will arrive in June or July, while during the summer the PC version it will be improved with more ships, more data and more levels. R-Type Final 3 will close the cycle of updates.

Granzella probably had this move planned from the beginning, which therefore doesn’t tell us much about the success of the game. Being a classic shooter we doubt it has sold millions of copies.

R-Type Final 3 will be released on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC, which are all platforms on which R-Type Final 2 can be played. If you are interested in more information, read our review. of R-Type Final 2.