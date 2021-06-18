Granzella has published the Road map of all the updates expected in 2021 for his latest title, R-TYPE FINAL 2 (here you will find our review). Among these, a free update for all owners of the game that will transform the title into its actual sequel, R-TYPE FINAL 3 – complete with the logo shown at the end. All the updates provided below.
R-TYPE FINAL 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch is PC.
Late June – Early July
- “Stage Pass Set 3” DLC released
- R-Aircaft Album
- Improvement to the usability of the Museum
- New aircraft: TP-2S, TP-2M, TP-2H
First half of summer
- New aircraft: Mecha player ships, Dantalion
- Improvements to the operation of the PC version
- Ranking functionality
- New additions: gallery, decals, costumes, aircraft biographers
Second half of the summer
- New aircraft: fighters from the Bydo, Ultimate and R-902 series, new fighters
- New Levels: Branches of existing levels will also be added in the first half of the missions
- New additions: gallery, decals, costumes, aircraft biographers
From autumn until the end of 2021
- Release of the DLC “Stage Pass Vol. 2”
- Update a R-TYPE FINAL 3 (working title) (free update for all who own R-TYPE FINAL 2)
Source: Granzella Street Gematsu
