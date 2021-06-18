Granzella has published the Road map of all the updates expected in 2021 for his latest title, R-TYPE FINAL 2 (here you will find our review). Among these, a free update for all owners of the game that will transform the title into its actual sequel, R-TYPE FINAL 3 – complete with the logo shown at the end. All the updates provided below.

R-TYPE FINAL 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch is PC.

Late June – Early July

“Stage Pass Set 3” DLC released

R-Aircaft Album

Improvement to the usability of the Museum

New aircraft: TP-2S, TP-2M, TP-2H First half of summer

New aircraft: Mecha player ships, Dantalion

Improvements to the operation of the PC version

Ranking functionality

New additions: gallery, decals, costumes, aircraft biographers Second half of the summer

New aircraft: fighters from the Bydo, Ultimate and R-902 series, new fighters

New Levels: Branches of existing levels will also be added in the first half of the missions

New additions: gallery, decals, costumes, aircraft biographers From autumn until the end of 2021

Release of the DLC “Stage Pass Vol. 2”

Update a R-TYPE FINAL 3 (working title) (free update for all who own R-TYPE FINAL 2)

Source: Granzella Street Gematsu