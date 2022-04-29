From contender for the world title in 2021 to a profound crisis of results at the beginning of the season: it is definitely not one of the best moments of his career what he is experiencing today Lewis Hamiltonstruggling with a Mercedes W13 below pre-season expectations, and more. Excluding 3rd place in the inaugural weekend in Bahrain, the seven-time world champion’s performances were also lower than those of his new teammate. George Russellas evidenced by the position in the drivers’ standings.

The former Williams, who also finished 3rd in Australia, boasts 21 points ahead of the number 44, who had not experienced an internal fight since 2016, that is the year in which he lost the world championship against Nico Rosberg. In addition to this, the reigning vice-champion is back from a completely colorless performance compared to that of his compatriot, who finished 4th at the finish line in GP of Emilia-Romagna against the 13th place of Hamilton, creator of a subdued race full of difficulties in getting the better of Pierre Gasly. The differences between the two Mercedes drivers therefore appear evident in this initial phase of the world championship, so much so as to attract the attention of several commentators, including the television commentator for Sky Deutschland Ralf Schumacher.

The former pilot, within his own column for the same channel, has in fact analyzed the comparison between Hamilton and Russell, underlining the need, on the part of ‘The Hammer’to recognize the greater state of form of the 24-year-old: “Lewis has to wonder why George is so much faster than him – Michael’s brother commented – also because, obviously, 13th place is not what he is aiming for. He has to admit that Russell is the best driver right now and, if things continue like this, there could be upheavals in the standings and within the team itself. However, I am opposed to the hypothesis of a withdrawal by Lewis – he concluded – also because he clearly remains one of the best drivers in F1. Either way, the new concepts take time to adapt, and he’s not used to that. On the contrary, George is a younger driver, and he is doing better ”.