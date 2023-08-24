Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 22:05

Councilor Milton César Marcossem (PSD), from the City Council of Mendonça, in the interior of São Paulo, went viral when he slipped into the Portuguese language when trying to honor state deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB). When trying to make an acrostic – which is when the first letter of a word forms other names – Marcossem got stuck.

In the speech transmitted by the local Chamber, the councilor began to list the consonants and vowels of the name of the state deputy, saying that he had “R” for patriot, “L” for palmeirense and “O” for honest.

While trying to pay tribute to the deputy, the councilor comes to realize the mistakes and apologizes to the plenary companions. But, by insisting on continuing the speech, he commits new gaffes. The parliamentarian’s carelessness took place in a formal session last Friday, the 18th, but reverberated on social networks only this Wednesday, the 23rd.

“Carlão has six letters. What is he? C, competent. A, character. I said it wrong, sorry. C, competent. A, de has a character. R, for patriot. L, from palmeirense. The letter A for friend and the letter O for honest. So I can only thank Carlão for everything he has done for our municipality”, said Marcossem.

The state deputy had been honored in Mendonça with the title of honorary citizen. He would have earmarked budgetary resources for the region.

To eliminate any doubts, according to the official spelling of the Portuguese language, the words palmeirense and patriota begin with the letter “P” while the initial of the term honest is “H”.

When it went viral on the networks, the video was even quoted by comedians such as Antonio Tabet, from Porta dos Fundos. “Congratulations Carl! Beautiful tribute”, he joked.