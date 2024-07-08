From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/08/2024 – 10:29

No one guessed all six numbers in Mega-Sena draw 2746. This means the top prize has risen to R$9 million.

Due to the July 9 holiday in the state of São Paulo, the draw for contest 2747 will be on Wednesday, the 10th, and not on Tuesday, as is traditional. This week, there will also be no draw on Thursday, the 11th. The next contest, 2748, will be drawn on Saturday, the 13th.

The R$9 million prize would currently yield, if the amount were invested in full, at least R$54 thousand per month in savings.

Mega-Sena bets can be made until 7pm at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60.

Probabilities

It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. For a bet with seven numbers, at a cost of R$35, the chance of winning increases to 7,151,980 for each. For a ticket with eight numbers, at a cost of R$140, the chance of winning the six numbers becomes 1,787,995 for each. See more odds.